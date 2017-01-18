Catholic World News

Church destroyed in Sri Lanka



A group of Buddhists, led by a monk, recently destroyed a Protestant church in Paharaiya, Sri Lanka.

“First, they threatened us verbally,” said Kamal Wasantha, a convert from Buddhism who helps lead the congregation, according to AsiaNews. “Then they came with wooden sticks, iron bars and knives and destroyed everything … The Lord’s house was pulled down in front of our eyes, as we asked God to forgive them.”

The South Asian nation of 22.2 million is 70% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 10% Muslim, and 6% Catholic. Buddhism is the official religion.

