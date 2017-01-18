Catholic World News

Cardinal DiNardo on immigration: ‘we need not sink into the darkness of isolation’

January 18, 2017

In a statement supporting Pope Francis’s recent video message to immigrants in the United States, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo noted that “in the days and weeks ahead, there will be intense debate over immigration reform and refugee policy.”

Cardinal DiNardo, who serves as president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, continued, “Ultimately, the question is this: Will our nation treat all migrants and refugees, regardless of their national origin or religion, in a way that respects their inherent dignity as children of God?”

The prelate added:

Achieving “one nation under God” has not always been easy, but each earlier period of immigration has ultimately strengthened our society. Those who seek to do us harm must be kept from our shores, but those fleeing persecution in need of hope and ready to help us build a better America must be welcomed. We need not sink into the darkness of isolation. Comprehensive immigration reform and a humane refugee policy are equally necessary and possible.

