Catholic World News

Pope raps Christians who do not want change

January 17, 2017

In his homily at a morning Mass on January 17, Pope Francis criticized “lazy Christians, Christians who do not have the will to go forward, Christians who don’t fight to make things change.”

Such Christians “have found in the Chuch a good place to park,” the Pontiff said. “And when I say Christians, I’m takling about laity, priests, bishops...” Such “stationary” Christians, he said, are a danger, like still water: “It is the first to go bad.”

