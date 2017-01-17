Catholic World News

Stockton diocese to emerge from bankruptcy

January 17, 2017

The Diocese of Stockton, California will soon emerge from bankruptcy protection, after a court approved a plan for financial reorganization.

The plan, which provides $15 million to victims of sexual abuse, was given “almost unanimous” approval by creditors, including abuse victims, the diocese reports.

The Stockton diocese had filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2014; it was the 10th American diocese to take that step in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal.

