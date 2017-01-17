Catholic World News

Pro-life group unwelcome at ‘Women’s March’

January 17, 2017

Organizers of a ‘Women’s March’ protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump have removed a pro-life group from the event’s list.

The New Wave Feminists, who oppose abortion, were struck from the list of sponsors because of outcries from abortion supporters who said that such groups should not be welcomed.

