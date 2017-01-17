Catholic World News

Attorney-general nominee Sessions promises tough enforcement of pornography laws

January 17, 2017

Senator Jeff Sessions, who has been nominated by incoming President Donald Trump to serve as attorney general, told a Senate confirmation hearing that he would “vigorously” enforce federal laws against pornography.

Questioned by Senator Orrin Hatch, Sessions said that pornography laws “should continue to be effectively and vigorously prosecuted in the cases that are appropriate.” He said that he would consider restoring a special task force within the Justice Department to prosecute crimes involving pornography.

