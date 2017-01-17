Catholic World News

In French presidential race, Fillon holds large lead among practicing Catholics

January 17, 2017

In this year’s presidential contest, Francois Fillon continues to hold a formidable lead among French voters who are practicing Catholics, a new survey shows.

The poll by the weekly Famille Chrétienne found that 49% of the voters identified as practicing Catholic now plan to vote for Fillon in the preliminary ballot in April. If, as expected, Fillon faces Marine Le Pen in the final run-off, an overwhelming 71% of practicing Catholics will support him.

Fillon also holds a distinct edge among Catholic voters who do not regularly practice their faith. The survey found that 30% of the voters in that category would favor him in the first round of voting, and 63% in a final contest against Le Pen.

