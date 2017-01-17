Catholic World News

Malta archbishop defends Amoris Laetitia guidelines

January 17, 2017

Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta has defended the guidelines published by the island nation’s bishops for the implementation of Amoris Laetitia.

Responding to the charge that the Malta bishops were breaking with the Church’s teaching that Catholics who divorce and remarry should not receive the Eucharist, Archbishop Scicluna said that the bishops’ guidelines were not so simple. The guidelines “make constant reference to a discernment process that has to take place,” he said. He also called attention to the bishops’ insistence that pastors should not be lax in guiding people through that process.

The archbishop said that he did not intend to become involved in a public debate over the guidelines, but would invite any priest who was troubled by the directives to discuss those concerns. He emphasized that the purpose of the Malta guidelines was to carry out the pastoral approach recommended by Pope Francis.

References: