Group has spent $45M to aid Middle East’s persecuted Christians

January 17, 2017

In the past six years, Aid to the Church in Need has spent $45 million assisting the Middle East’s persecuted Christians, according to Crux’s John Allen.

With aid provided by the Western and Kurdish governments tending only to reach Muslims, “groups such as ACN, Catholic Relief Services, and the Knights of Columbus aren’t just taking part in the relief effort for Christians in Iraq and Syria—they are the relief effort,” writes Allen.

