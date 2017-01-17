Catholic World News

English bishop welcomes prime minister’s mental health reforms

January 17, 2017

The English bishop responsible for pastoral concerns related to mental health has welcomed an initiative by Prime Minister Theresa May to improve mental health care.

“I am delighted that the Prime Minister has promised to tackle the social stigma attached to mental ill-health and has made improving mental health support a priority for her government,” said Bishop Richard Moth of Arundel and Brighton. “Properly resourced services are essential for our society, yet far too many people still do not receive the support they urgently need.”

