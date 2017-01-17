Catholic World News

Morocco bans burqa sales

January 17, 2017

Citing concerns about security, the government of Morocco has banned the importation and sale of burqas.

Few women in the North African nation wear the burqa; most wear the hijab, or headscarf.

Morocco, which has 33.7 million people, is 99% Muslim.

