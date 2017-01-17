Catholic World News

Cardinal DiNardo: encounter, solidarity can help overcome racism’s effects

January 17, 2017

In a brief message for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said that “while there have been real gains in our country, we must not deny the work before us to heal both old rifts and new wounds, including those created by the evil of racism and related mistrust and violence.”

“Society cannot continue this work if its members are unwilling to engage in encounters of the heart that honestly immerse them in one another’s lives,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, as he called for an examination of “how well each of us is doing in walking together with others in true encounter and solidarity.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!