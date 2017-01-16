Catholic World News

Papal condolences have air disaster in Kyrgysztan

January 16, 2017

Pope Francis has sent his condolences to the victims of an airplane crash in Bishkek, Kyrgysztan.

A cargo plane crashed in a residential neighborhood of the capital city on January 16, killing more than 30 people and destroying dozens of homes. In a telegram sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, the Pope conveyed his sorrow and promised his prayers for the victims and for those involved in search-and-rescue efforts in the aftermath of the disaster.

