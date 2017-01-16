Catholic World News

Papal condolences have air disaster in Kyrgysztan

January 16, 2017

Pope Francis has sent his condolences to the victims of an airplane crash in Bishkek, Kyrgysztan.

A cargo plane crashed in a residential neighborhood of the capital city on January 16, killing more than 30 people and destroying dozens of homes. In a telegram sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, the Pope conveyed his sorrow and promised his prayers for the victims and for those involved in search-and-rescue efforts in the aftermath of the disaster.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.