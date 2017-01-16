Catholic World News

Palestinians being stripped of land, rights, American bishop reports

January 16, 2017

An American bishop told Vatican Radio that “the tension is palpable” in the Holy Land as prospects for a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine founder.

Bishop Oscar Cantu of Las Cruces, New Mexico, reported on his experiences traveling as part of the Holy Land Coordination, which annually sends bishops from Europe, South Africa, and North America to visit Christians in the troubled region. He said that there are “some small signs” of movement toward peace, but “it’s one step forward and two or three steps backward.”

Bishop Cantu expressed regret particularly for the continued growth of Jewish settlements in the Palestinian territories, which involve “just a gradual taking-over of land and closing the possibility of a two-state solution.” He lamented that “the Palestinian people are becoming a people without a land, and they are certainly people without rights.”

