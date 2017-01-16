Catholic World News

Show mercy to those most in need, Cardinal Tagle says at international congress

January 16, 2017

Cardinal Luis Tagle of Manila encouraged the faithful to imitate Christ by showing mercy to those in need, in his homily at the opening Mass for the World Apostolic Congress on Mercy.

The Filipino cardinal urged participants in the congress, which has brought about 6,000 people to Manila, to show mercy especially to “the least, the lost, and the last.” He said:

The mercy of Jesus is on families, on mothers and parents losing their children to violence, to vices, to human trafficking, to new forms of slavery, children who are being kidnapped, sold to prostitution, their body parts harvested in an international business of body parts.

