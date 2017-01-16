Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ outlines Pope’s top priorities in world affairs

January 16, 2017

Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, outlined the top foreign-policy priorities of Pope Francis in an interview with the National Catholic Register.

The English archbishop, whose role makes him the equivalent of a foreign minister for the Holy See, said that the Pope’s primary aim is to work for world peace, with efforts to end the bloodshed in Syria at the top of his agenda. The Pope’s other major concerns, he said, are the welfare of migrants and refugees and the campaign to end “fundamentalist-inspired terrorism.”

In answer to questions about how the Pope hopes to combat terrorism, Archbishop Gallagher said that the most important weapon is dialogue.

