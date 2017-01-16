Catholic World News
Archbishop of Canterbury to apologize for violence of Protestant Reformation
January 16, 2017
The Archbishop of Canterbury will issue a statement this week apologizing for the volence that followed the Protestant Reformation.
Dr. Justin Welby, who has sought to strengthen ties with the Catholic Church, will express regret for violence and persecution against Catholics, the Church of England indicated. His statement comes amid worldwide observations marking the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.
