Italian cardinal: ‘only a blind man’ denies confusion over Amoris Laetita

January 16, 2017

An Italian cardinal has argued that “only a blind man could deny that there’s great confusion, uncertainty, and insecurity in the Church” because of Amoris Laetitia.

Cardinal Carlo Caffara, the retired Archbishop of Bologna, spoke out strongly in an interview with the Italian daily Il Foglio. Cardinal Caffara—one of the four cardinals who submitted dubia to Pope Francis asking for clarification of the papal document—said that the confusion involves “extremely serious questions for the life of the Church and the eternal salvation of the faithful.”

“In recent months, on some very fundamental questions regarding the sacraments, such as marriage, confession and the Eucharist, and the Christian life in general,” the Italian prelate said. He observed that diocesan bishops have contradictory interpretations of the Pope’s document, and announced radically different policies.

“There is only one way to get to the bottom” of the confusion, Cardinal Caffara reasoned: “to ask the author of the text.” It was for that reason that he joined in submitting the dubia, he said. He decried as “false and calumnious” the charge that the dubia have caused divisions within the Church. “The division that already exists in the Church is the cause, not the effect,” of the plea for papal clarification, he said.

Cardinal Caffara also rejected the argument that a new policy, allowing divorced and remarried Catholics to receive Communion, would represent a development of doctrine. “There is no evolution where there is contradiction,” he said, and the proposed development contradicts previous Church teaching.

The cardinal dismissed the claim that the ‘Kasper proposal’ represents an emphasis on pastoral practice rather than theological doctrine. “

To conceive a pastoral practice not founded and rooted in doctrine means founding and rooting pastoral practice on inclination,” he said. “A Church that pays little attention to doctrine is not a more pastoral Church, but a more ignorant Church.”

