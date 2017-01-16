Catholic World News

Guinea’s president meets with Pope

January 16, 2017

Pope Francis received President Alpha Condé of Guinea in a January 16 audience.

Condé also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the parties discussed the work of Catholic institutions in the largely Muslim nation and also discussed human development, the environment, social injustice, poverty, migration, and regional conflicts.

The West African nation of 12.1 million is 87% Muslim and 9% Christian.

