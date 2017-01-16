Catholic World News

Pope recalls plight of child migrants, example of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini

January 16, 2017

Following his January 15 Angelus address, Pope Francis recalled that the day was the World Day of Migrants and Refugees and recalled the theme of his message for the day, “Child Migrants, the Vulnerable and the Voiceless.”

“These little brothers of ours, especially if they are not accompanied, are exposed to so many dangers,” the Pope said to those who had gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “And I tell you, there are so many! It is necessary to adopt every possible measure to guarantee to minor migrants protection and defense, as well as their integration.”

Pope Francis also recalled that 2017 is the centenary of the death of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, patroness of immigrants.

“This courageous sister dedicated her life to bring the love of Christ to all those who were far from their homeland and their family,” he said. “May her testimony help you to take care of your foreign brother, in whom Jesus is present, often suffering, rejected and humiliated. How many times in the Bible the Lord asks us to welcome migrants and foreigners, reminding us that we are also foreigners!”

