Pope Francis: the Church, like John the Baptist, proclaims Christ

January 16, 2017

During his January 15 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on the day’s Gospel reading (Jn. 1:29-34) and on the baptism of Christ.

Christ’s baptism “is a decisive historical fact,” Pope Francis told the faithful who had gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “This scene is decisive for our faith, and it is also decisive for the mission of the Church.”

The Pope explained:

The Church is called at all times to do what John the Baptist did, to point out Jesus to the people, saying: “Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” He is the only Savior! …

“The Church proclaims Christ,” the Pope said; “She does not carry herself, she carries Christ.” In a brief departure from the prepared text for his address, he continued: “There’s always trouble when the Church proclaims herself: she loses her way, and knows not where she goes.” Then returning, to the text, he said: “Because it is He and He alone Who saves his people from sin.”

