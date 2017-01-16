Catholic World News

Palestinian president meets with Pope

January 16, 2017

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with Pope Francis on January 14 as he visited Rome for the opening of a new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.

Abbas also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States.

The parties discussed the recent agreement between the Holy See and Palestine on the Church’s activities in Palestinian territory, as well as peace in the Middle East.

According to the Holy See Press Office, “hope was expressed that direct negotiations … may be resumed to bring an end to the violence that causes unacceptable suffering to civilian populations, and to find a just and lasting solution.”

“To this end, it is hoped that, with the support of the international community, measures can be taken that favor mutual trust and contribute to creating a climate that permits courageous decisions to be made in favor of peace,” the press office added. “Emphasis was placed on the importance of safeguarding the sanctity of the Holy Places for believers of all three of the Abrahamic religions.”

