Palestinian President Abbas to meet Pope, open embassy to Holy See

January 13, 2017

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will meet with Pope Francis on January 14, during a visit to Rome for the opening of a new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.

The Palestinian embassy, situated just outside the Vatican on the Via Porta Angelica, is opening as a bilateral accord between the Holy See and the Palestinian Authority comes into force.

