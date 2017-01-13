Catholic World News

Bishops of Malta: divorced/remarried should receive Communion if ‘at peace with God’

January 13, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Malta, in guidelines for the implementation of Amoris Laetitia, have said that those who are divorced and remarried should receive Communion if, after a careful consideration of their situation, they are “at peace with God.”

The bishops write that Catholics who are divorced and remarried should undertake a process of discernment about their unions. If they have entered a new marital relationship, the bishops say, they should “examine the possibility of conjugal continence.” But in some cases, the guidelines say, abstinence might be “humanly impossible.”

The Matla bishops conclude that if “a separated or divorced person who is living in a new relationship manages, with an informed and enlightened conscience, to acknowledge and believe that he or she is at peace with God, he or she cannot be precluded from participating in the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.”

The Malta guidelines, issued by Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Bishop Mario Grech, were reproduced in the official Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano.

References: