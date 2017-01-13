Bishops of Malta: divorced/remarried should receive Communion if ‘at peace with God’
January 13, 2017
The Catholic bishops of Malta, in guidelines for the implementation of Amoris Laetitia, have said that those who are divorced and remarried should receive Communion if, after a careful consideration of their situation, they are “at peace with God.”
The bishops write that Catholics who are divorced and remarried should undertake a process of discernment about their unions. If they have entered a new marital relationship, the bishops say, they should “examine the possibility of conjugal continence.” But in some cases, the guidelines say, abstinence might be “humanly impossible.”
The Matla bishops conclude that if “a separated or divorced person who is living in a new relationship manages, with an informed and enlightened conscience, to acknowledge and believe that he or she is at peace with God, he or she cannot be precluded from participating in the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.”
The Malta guidelines, issued by Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Bishop Mario Grech, were reproduced in the official Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano.
References:
- Malta’s bishops tell the remarried: take Communion if you feel at peace with God
- Malta church goes beyond pope in remarriage guidelines (AP)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Lucius49 -
Jan. 13, 2017 5:52 PM ET USA
The Catholic bishops of Malta have no power to say this because they are bound by divine law: Jesus'teaching on divorce and remarriage. The Church long ago rejected situation ethics which the Maltese bishops are pushing based on subjective decisions about peace with God! They ignore the reality of self-deception and human willfulness. This is also an attack on the Word of God 1 Cor 11:27 concerning worthiness to receive the Eucharist. Sadly this is a desired Francis effect
-
Posted by: stpetric -
Jan. 13, 2017 5:44 PM ET USA
Sounds for all the world like an "internal forum annulment". This can of worms is only beginning to crack open.
-
Posted by: ElizabethD -
Jan. 13, 2017 5:01 PM ET USA
I am failing to imagine circumstances other than rape, in which it is humanly impossible to avoid having sex. And if a person is being raped by the person they are living with then isn't it right to advise them to separate?!