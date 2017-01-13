Catholic World News

Missing priest found dead in Mexico

January 13, 2017

A Mexican Catholic priest who had been missing since January 3 was found dead on January 12.

Police in the state of Coalhuila confirmed that they had discovered the boy of Rather Joaquin Hernandez Sifuentes, who had disappeared on the day that he was scheduled to begin his vacation. Police have taken into custody two people who are suspected of involvement in the priest’s death, but no details about the crime have been released.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!