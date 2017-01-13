Catholic World News

Knights of Malta: chancellor’s removal not solely related to condom program

January 13, 2017

A spokesman for the Order of Malta has said that the dismisal of the group’s former chancellor, Albrecht von Boeselager, was not solely related to his involvement in a condom-distribution program.

Eugenio Ajroldi di Robbiate, the director of communications for the Order, told the Catholic News Agency that the controversy leading up to Boeselager’s ouster is “more complex” than most reports have suggested. Robbiate said that Boeselager had withdrawn the support of the Knights of Malta from the condom-distribution program when he realized what was being done. However, the incident prompted a discussion that led to calls for the chancellor’s resignation.

Although he would not discuss the ultimate reasons why Boeselager was asked to resign, Robbiate confirmed that the former chancellor had twice refused a direct order to step down. Under the constitution of the Order, that refusal of an order led to his dismissal.

References:

