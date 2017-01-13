Catholic World News

Russian cathedral, converted to ‘museum of atheism,’ returning to religious use

January 13, 2017

A Russian Orthodox cathedral that was converted to a “Museum of Atheism” under the Communist regime will be restored to use as a cathedral.

As a museum, St. Isaac’s Cathedral in St. Petersburg, built in 1818, has been a major tourist attraction, drawing nearly 4 million visitors last year. But over 100,000 people signed a petition asking for the building to be returned to religious use, and this week the petition was approved.

