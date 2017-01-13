Catholic World News

Ancient Roman church offers overnight shelter to homeless during cold weather

January 13, 2017

The church of San Callisto, in Rome’s Trastevere neighborhood, has been opened to the homeless people of Rome as an overnight shelter during a cold snpa.

Bishop Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, announced that the church, which is administered by the Sant’Egidio community, will continue to provide overnight shelter to the homeless as long as cold weather continues. Volunteers from the Sant’Egidio community will provide the homeless with blankets, and dinner is served in the evenings.

