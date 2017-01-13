Catholic World News

Paul Ehrlich, prophet of ‘overpopulation’ doom, invited to speak at Vatican conference

January 13, 2017

Paul Ehrlich, who predicted the near-extinction of the human race through overpopulation in his 1968 best-seller, The Population Bomb, has been invited to speak at a Vatican conference on sustainable economic growth.

In The Population Bomb, Ehrlich forecast global famine in the 1990s, resulting in hundreds of millions of deaths. His theory that the world could not sustain a growing human population have been discredited not only by historic developments, but by a series of powerful rebuttals—most notably by the late economist Julian Simon, who won a highly publicized wager with Erhlich over the latter’s contention that natural resources would become scarcer and more expensive over time.

Ehrlich, who continues to argue that human population threatens the earth, favors aggressive family-planning programs and has defended sex-selection abortion as a means of curbing population growth. He will speak at a conference on the dangers of climate change, cosponsored by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. The conference is scheduled for February 27 through March 1.

