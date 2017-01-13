Catholic World News

Papal thanks for Vatican security officials

January 13, 2017

Pope Francis met on January 13 with officials of the Vatican’s security service, thanking them for their service.

“I know that you run risks,” the Pope said to members of the Inspectorate for Public Security. “You are, in a certain sense, the ‘guardian angels’ of St. Peter’s Square.” He thanked them for their “competence and courage” in providing safety for pilgrims, especially during the Jubilee year.

