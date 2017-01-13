Catholic World News

Paris cardinal, other religious leaders meet with French president

January 13, 2017

French President François Hollande met recently with Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, and Muslim leaders to discuss terrorism and radical Islam.

The president welcomed the “manner in which the different religions have contributed to concord” following last year’s terrorist attacks, according to Cardinal André Vingt-Trois of Paris.

Jewish lay leader Joël Mergui emphasized that the president had a “serious tone,” while French Muslim leader Anouar Kbibech complained that some are “trying to instrumentalize laïcité [France’s secularism] to the detriment of Islam.”

In commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, François Clavairoly, president of the Protestant Federation of France, gave Hollande a “Playmobil character representing Luther,” La Croix reported.

