Report ranks persecution of Christians by country

January 13, 2017

Open Doors, an organization that advocates on behalf of persecuted Christians, has published its 25th annual ranking of persecution of Christians by country.

The 2017 list of 50 countries includes ten nations with “extremely high” levels of persecution—North Korea, Somalia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, and Eritrea—as well as 21 nations with “very high” levels and 19 with “high” levels.

