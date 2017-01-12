Catholic World News

Panama World Youth Day will be held early in 2019

January 12, 2017

The next international celebration of World Youth Day will be held in Panama in early 2019, Cardinal Kevin Farrell has announced.

The prefect of the new Vatican dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life said that the event will probably be scheduled for January, February, or March because the climate in Panama weighs against the usual summer months. In the summer, he explained, “you can’t hold it there because it’s the rainy season.”

