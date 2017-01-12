Catholic World News

New Vatican dicastery to launch campaign for awareness of vulnerable migrant children

January 12, 2017

The Vatican’s newly formed dicastery for Integral Human Development will launch a media campaign on January 15, aimed to raise public awareness of the problems and dangers facing migrant children.

January 15 will mark the World Day for Migrants and Refugees, and this year’s theme, chosen by Pope Francis, concentrates on young migrants. The media campaign will focus on problems that include hunger and poverty, access to education, and the dangers associated with smuggling and human trafficking.

The media campaign is being organized by the new Vatican office’s section working with migrants. In establishing the office for Integral Human Development, under the leadership of Cardinal Peter Turkson, Pope Francis announced that he would personally supervise work for migrants.

