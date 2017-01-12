Catholic World News

Irish bishops will discuss proposal for married priests during ad limina visits

The Catholic bishops of Ireland, who are making their ad limina visits to Rome in January, will speak with Vatican officials about a proposal to allow a return to ministry by clerics who left the priesthood to marry. However, the Irish prelates will not discuss the proposal with Pope Francis.

Bishop Leo O’Reilly of Kilmore, who first introduced the proposal to welcome back married priests, told the Irish Catholic that the topic had been raised at a meeting of the Irish hierarchy, but the discussion was “inclusive,” and so the Irish bishops will not present the idea to Pope Francis. However, Bishop O’Reilly said that the topic was likely to arise when bishops speak with other Vatican officials.

