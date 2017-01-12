Catholic World News

In France, 5% of population attends Mass, but over 50% identifies as Catholic

January 12, 2017

Just 5% of the French population attends Mass on a regular weekly basis, but 53% of the country’s people still identify themselves as Catholics, according to an extensive new survey undertaken by Bayard Presse.

The survey concluded that 23% of the French population can be categorized as “involved” Catholics. That term includes all those who report an attachment to the Church, whether or not they are actively practicing the faith.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!