Fetal-tissue firm drops suit against undercover-video producers

January 12, 2017

A California firm that partnered with Planned Parenthood to market fetal tissues has dropped a lawsuit against the pro-life group that produced undercover videos about the enterprise.

StemExpress—a firm that had procured fetal organs from Planned Parenthood abortion clinics and reportedly sold them at up to 600% profit—has withdrawn its lawsuit against the Center for Medical Progress. The firm had claimed that the incriminating videos were deceptively edited.

The pro-life group described the withdrawal of the lawsuit as a victory for free speech, and voiced the hope that Planned Parenthood would soon drop its own suit against the undercover researchers.

