Catholic World News

Sicilian chapel converted to synagogue on anniversary of expulsion of Jews

January 12, 2017

Archbishop Corrado Lorefice of Palermo has agreed to donate a 15th-century chapel in the city’s Jewish quarter to be used as a synagogue.

The transfer of the little chapel of Santa Maria del Sabato took place officially on January 12, the anniversary of the date when Jews were expelled from Sicily. The chapel is located near the site where the city’s old synagogue stood at the time.

“God’s name should not divide but should create bridges,” the archbishop said at the ceremony.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!