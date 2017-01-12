Catholic World News

Vatican McDonald’s franchise agrees to feed homeless

January 12, 2017

The controversial new McDonald’s franchise opened near St. Peter’s Square has agreed to provide 1,000 free meals weekly for the homeless people of Rome.

Archbishop Konrad Krajewski, who coordinates Vatican charities in his role as papal almoner, announced an agreement witht McDonald’s. The free meals will be distributed each Monday afternoon, in the area around the Via della Conciliazione outside St. Peter’s Square.

The opening of the McDonald’s restaurant had drawn heavy criticism from some Vatican prelates. The fast-food franchise is located in the historic Borgo Pio, just a few blocks from St. Peter’s Square, in a building complex that is also home to a number of ranking Vatican officials.

