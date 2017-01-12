Catholic World News

Ousted leader appeals disciplinary action by Knights of Malta

January 12, 2017

The German man who was ousted as chancellor of the Knights of Malta has appealed the move, adding another layer of complexity to the controversy within the ancient order.

Albrecht von Boeselager, who was dismissed as chancellor in December after he refused a direct order to resign, announced that he has appealed the decision to an internal Order of Malta tribunal. Boeselager contends that “not even one of the conditions” that would have justified the disciplinary action has been met.

The Order of Malta has insisted that Boeselager’s removal was a matter of internal governance, and announced that the group will not cooperate with an investigating committee formed by Pope Francis to look into the matter. Under international law the Knights of Malta are sovereign. The Vatican Secretariat of State, however, argues that the Knights are subject to papal authority as a religious order.

