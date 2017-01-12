Catholic World News

Syrian prelate urges West to end sanctions and support for rebels

January 12, 2017

Syria’s leading Catholic prelate is calling on Western nations to end their sanctions against the Syrian government and their support for rebel factions.

Syrian Catholic Patriarch Ignatius Ephrem III Younan told Vatican Radio: “I still hope that the Western countries—that means the Western politicians—would agree to stop financing and arming [rebels], because otheriwse there will be no end to the sectarian war.”

The Patriarch of Damascus also said that he hopes for an end to international sanctions. “Those sanctions surely hurt the population, not those who are in the government,” he said.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!