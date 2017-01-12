Catholic World News

Vatican computers hacked in major international scheme

January 12, 2017

Italian police have uncovered a major international computer-hacking operation that compromised private communications at the Vatican.

Police in Rome announced the arrest of two engineers who are suspected of illicitly obtaining “information relative to state security.” The hackers, who were not identified, were described as London residents in their 40s. They had reportedly gained access to computer servers operated by Italian government leaders and European banking officials.

The operation also penetrated the Vatican, police reported. Hackers gained access to computers used by Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, at the Pontifical Council for Culture. They also hacked into computers at a Vatican guest house regularly used by prelates visiting Rome, and gained access to thousands of email messages.

Vatican officials have not yet commented on the hacking operation, and Italian police have not indicated how many of the pirated message might have involved sensitive information.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!