Bishop opposes death sentence for Dylann Roof, convicted of mass killings at South Carolina church

January 12, 2017

Bishop Robert Guglielmone of Charleston, South Carolina has issued a statement regretting the decision of a jury to condemn mass killer Dylann Roof to death.

Roof, who was convicted of killing nine people at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston in 2105. After he showed no remorse for the killings, the jury unanimously approved the death penalty.

Bishop Guglielmone lamented the decision, saying:

We are all sinners, but through the father’s loving mercy and Jesus’ redeeming sacrifice upon the cross, we have been offered the gift of eternal life. The Catholic opposition to the death penalty, therefore, is rooted in God’s mercy. The church believes the right to life is paramount to every other right as it affords the opportunity for conversion, even of the hardened sinner.

