40% of recent sainthood causes are from Italy

January 12, 2017

40% of the sainthood causes since 2006 have come from Italy, Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, said on January 9.

Cardinal Amato referred to the 351 causes for which a positio—a summary of documentation by a sainthood cause’s postulator— has been submitted in the past decade.

Of the 351 causes, 139 (40%) come from Italy, 60 (17%) from Spain, and 22 (6%) from Poland, according to a CNS report. The causes—including seven from the United States—have been submitted from 43 countries in all.

