Catholic World News

Restoration campaign for famed Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio

January 12, 2017

The Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro has launched a fundraising campaign to repair the famed statue of Christ the Redeemer.

“Christ the Redeemer, with his open arms, is the greatest showcase for Rio and Brazil,” said Cardinal Orani João Tempesta.

The statue is struck by lightning an average of six times per year, causing cracks that are leading to the statue’s deterioration.

The shrine is located in a national park, but receives no money from park admissions fees, the archdiocese emphasized in a January 11 statement.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!