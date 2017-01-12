Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS: pass legislation on human trafficking and supply chains

January 12, 2017

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Relief Services have asked the faithful to urge lawmakers to support legislation addressing human trafficking and business supply chains.

Calling for legislation similar to the Business Supply Chain Transparency on Trafficking and Slavery Act of 2015, which was not brought up for a vote in the House or Senate, the USCCB and CRS cited Pope Francis, who stated in a 2015 message:

Businesses have a duty to ensure dignified working conditions and adequate salaries for their employees, but they must also be vigilant that forms of subjugation or human trafficking do not find their way into the distribution chain.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!