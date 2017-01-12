Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox leader grateful for ‘resurrection of faith’ since Communism’s fall

January 12, 2017

In his Christmas message, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow reflected on the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the “resurrection of faith” in Russia since the collapse of Communism.

“Exactly one hundred years separates us from events which radically transformed the life of Russia, a great multinational country, and plunged her into the madness of civil war,” the head of the largest of the Orthodox churches wrote on January 6.

“The subsequent losses and afflictions which our people endured were in many ways determined by the destruction of our thousand-year-old statehood and the struggle against the people’s religious faith,” he continued, adding:

We give thanks to God for the miracle he has revealed to the world—the resurrection of faith and piety within our people, for the restoration of holy sites once destroyed, for new churches and monasteries, the construction of which is a visible sign of the profound changes that have taken place in people’s hearts.

