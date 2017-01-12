Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols urges British government to welcome refugees

January 12, 2017

Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster renewed his call to the British government to welcome refugees, especially from Iraq.

“All refugees should be offered assistance,” his spokesman said on January 10. He added that the British government’s current approach excluded persons fleeing the fighting in Iraq, including “Yezidi women and girls who have escaped from being held in sexual slavery by Daesh [ISIS].”

