Top 10 biblical archaeology discoveries of past year

January 12, 2017

Christianity Today recent published a list of the top 10 biblical archaeology discoveries of 2016.

Among them are the unsealing of Christ’s tomb at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the finding of a stone-jar factory near Cana, where Christ turned water into wine.

