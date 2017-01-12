Catholic World News

Top 10 biblical archaeology discoveries of past year

January 12, 2017

Christianity Today recent published a list of the top 10 biblical archaeology discoveries of 2016.

Among them are the unsealing of Christ’s tomb at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the finding of a stone-jar factory near Cana, where Christ turned water into wine.

