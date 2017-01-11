Catholic World News

Pope raps choice of abortion to preserve good looks

January 11, 2017

During his public audience on January 11, Pope Francis decried the choice of a woman to procure an abrtion in order to preserve her figure.

In speaking about the pursuit of superficial goals such as wealth, power, and beauty, the Pope recalled the story of a beautiful woman who said that she had chosen abortion “because my appearance is important.”

The obsession with beauty, wealth, and power distort human moral reasoning, the Pope told his audience. “Rather than promoting life, they drive us toward death.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!